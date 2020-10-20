Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $25.79 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 10,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

