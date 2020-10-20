Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $294,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,136,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

