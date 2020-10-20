Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,439.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.