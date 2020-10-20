Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 cut their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.