Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $736.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $589,970.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,080 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,510. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

