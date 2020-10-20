Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.