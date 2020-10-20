Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in 3M by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $49,665,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

MMM opened at $169.55 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

