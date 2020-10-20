Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 127 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $294.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

