Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 179,714 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,714 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in MetLife by 15.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,120.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.