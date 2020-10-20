Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.