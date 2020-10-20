Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 247,710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247,710 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.