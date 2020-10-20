Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 276 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

CAT stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $170.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

