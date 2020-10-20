Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 282 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $396,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.