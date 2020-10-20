Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

