Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 67 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after buying an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.41. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.72.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

