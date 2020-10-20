Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 7,495 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

SCHW stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

