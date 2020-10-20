Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

