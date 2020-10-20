Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

LMT stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $379.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

