Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.04. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

