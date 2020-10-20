Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

