Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.19 on Friday. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 344.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

