e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 2.20.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,138,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,614 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

