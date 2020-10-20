Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
