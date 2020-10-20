Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:EFF opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

