Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

EIM opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

