Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
EIM opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
