Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

