Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
