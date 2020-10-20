Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ETG opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

