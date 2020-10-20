Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
ETG opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.