Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of ETB opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.