Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE ETV opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.