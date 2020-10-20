Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
NYSE ETV opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.
