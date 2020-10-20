Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
