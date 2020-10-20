Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.