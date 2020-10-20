Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is Trellus Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Ebix comprises approximately 2.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.33% of Ebix worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ebix by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 10.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ebix by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ebix by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,729. The company has a market cap of $593.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

