Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab stock opened at $201.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.