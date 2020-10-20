Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 391,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.