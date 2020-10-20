Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.85. Edison Nation shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

