EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.