eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EDDRF stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

