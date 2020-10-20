eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EDDRF stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
About eDreams ODIGEO
