Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.75-1.95 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EW opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

