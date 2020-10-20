eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

EGAN stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

