eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of EGAN opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. On average, analysts predict that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in eGain by 5.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

