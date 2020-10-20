eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $2,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 217.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in eHealth by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in eHealth by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,089. eHealth has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

