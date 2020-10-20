ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.83. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.