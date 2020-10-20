Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Shares of ELOX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

