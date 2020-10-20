Elysium Price Down 95.2% This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00397894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003937 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

