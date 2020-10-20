EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.78. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 14,626 shares changing hands.

EMKR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares in the company, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,237 shares of company stock worth $48,897 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EMCORE by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

