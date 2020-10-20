Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,513. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 82.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 134,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.