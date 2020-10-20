EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.70. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

