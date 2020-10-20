EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.92.

NYSE EOG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 753,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,291 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

