EOS Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. EOS has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00021452 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, COSS, BCEX and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,755,168 coins and its circulating supply is 937,055,157 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, Binance, Bit-Z, Huobi, Mercatox, Upbit, Exrates, Bithumb, LBank, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Tidebit, BitFlip, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, DragonEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, BCEX, DOBI trade, CoinEx, Coinone, Bilaxy, BitMart, QBTC, Bitbns, IDAX, Kraken, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BigONE, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, CoinBene, EXX, OKEx, ChaoEX, Liqui, Kuna, WazirX, Exmo, OEX, YoBit, IDCM, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, C2CX, Livecoin, Neraex, CPDAX, OTCBTC, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Koinex, Coindeal, Coinbe, Tidex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

