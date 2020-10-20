Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.68.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.