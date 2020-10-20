Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 635,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.6 days.

ERRPF stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.